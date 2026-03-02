While Mt Beauty and Myrtleford neighbourhood centres were busy servicing and planning for their communities last month, they were represented by their regional coordinator at a Melbourne rally highlighting the need to increase state government funding for the sector.

Trish Curtis, Upper Murray Regional Neighbourhood House Network coordinator, was among a gathering on the steps of the Victorian Parliament, which attracted 200 sector staff, participants and supporters including Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy.

Neighbourhood Houses Victoria's analysis shows that additional funding of $11.7 million per year is needed to ensure the sustainability of the sector and continue delivering for Victorians.

The peak body is calling on the state government to urgently increase core funding for neighbourhood houses in the 2026-'27 Victorian budget by 25 per cent, to keep doors, programs and services open.

NHVic is also calling on the state government to fund 25 currently unfunded neighbourhood houses, and commit to 20 new neighbourhood houses in Victoria's outer metro and regional growth areas.

Ms Curtis said last month's gathering attracted a great turnout, and helped make the issue a visible one.

"A lot of the work neighbourhood houses do happens behind the scenes, so that many people don't realise the impact they have," she said.

"Our postcard campaign, which has seen people expressing why their houses are important to them, has highlighted to the people with the money the role that these organisations play in the community.

"Our 'Keep Our Doors Open' campaign will keep going until the preparation of the budget, so we can keep applying that bit of pressure and increase awareness of our needs."

NHVic said reduced funding had seen about 200 of the state's 400-plus houses run at a loss for the past two years or more, with many reducing services or at risk of closing completely.

However, information gathered by Neighbourhood Houses Victoria shows that more than 90 per cent of community members say their mental, physical and emotional wellbeing has improved as a result of participating in the neighbourhood house.

Eighty per cent said it had strengthened their sense of belonging, with neighbourhood houses providing vital social cohesion and community connection.

Mt Beauty Neighbourhood Centre could benefit from more funding

Additional funding being sought from the state government could certainly make a difference to Mt Beauty Neighbourhood Centre, according to manager Trish Dixon.

"We're currently opened from 10am to 3pm Monday to Friday, but the funding (being sought) would help us open from 9.30am to 4pm," she said.

"At present we are funded for 26 hours a week and have to provide 52 hours of activities a week...but we provide on average 350 hours of activities a week thanks to the support from our wonderful volunteers.

"Funding sought would help us provide more support for volunteers to help with the activities offered."

Ms Dixon said the centre remains a vibrant hub for the community and sees around 350 people a week through its doors.

"Our courses range from computing to cooking, snowsports to being a barista," she said.

"We are a Centrelink agent and also assist with emergency relief to those in need.

"We also have a garden group on Saturdays."