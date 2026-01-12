The 2026 Bright Lions Club Duck Race, held last Saturday, was a huge success, with the large attendance made up of locals and tourists alike who lined the water's edge to watch the aquatic action.

One thousand yellow, rubber ducks were released at Morses Creek in Centenary Park before bobbing their way downstream, where a number of Lions members waited at the ready, wading waist-deep to witness which plastic poultry would be the first to cross the finish line.

The first and third places were achieved by ducks bought with tickets from Bright, with second-place claimed by a Mount Beauty resident and fourth awarded to a visitor from out of town.

"Many thanks to the SES for their support again this year releasing and then collecting the ducks," local Lion's member, Jenni Sgambelloni said.

"Thanks as well to the Victorian State Youth Brass Band 'Skunkworks' for providing the pre-race entertainment."

Funds raised from ticket sales will go back into the community at events held later in the year.