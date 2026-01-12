At the second-ever Porepunkah People's Market (PPM) last Saturday, the local hall was the centre of activity as attendees dropped in to select some of the region's best locally-grown food and find some unique handmade goods to take home.

PPM Collective member, Katie Steven, said there were definitely more attendees than at last month's market.

"Saturday was a really successful market," she said.

"There were lots of people throughout the day and more stalls on site than last month.

"From both our returning stallholders and new, most of the people I've spoken with said they had done very well.

"Our main driver for setting this market up is to offer locals a place to showcase their produce and access other locally grown food and wares."

Following a series of 40-degree days in the region, Ms Steven said organisers were happy to put on the market and see people enjoying the cooler weather.

"We went ahead with our market based on the forecast, with much more favourable weather conditions," she said.

"After those 40-degree days, it went down to 29.

"On behalf of the market, I'd like to say thank you to everyone who attended or brought in a stall, our volunteers and particularly our musicians."

Anyone who would like to be involved in a future market, contact: porepunkahpeoplesmarket@protonmail.com