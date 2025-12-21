Myrtleford Farmers Market will be held from 8.30am to 12.30pm this Saturday, 27 December at the Piazza in the town centre.

The market is accredited by the Victorian Farmers Market Association, meaning customers are guaranteed access to quality, freshly harvested produce whilst supporting local farmers and directly putting money back into regional Victorian communities.

Each month the market has a theme aligned with the true seasonality of the region’s produce.

Visitors truly connect with the produce and producers of the region by learning, sharing and enjoying a local and ethical food system.

The market was founded by TAFCO Rural Supplies a local co-operative to support the local community and local producers.

The Mount Beauty Market will be held in Hyrdo Park on Thursday, 1 January from 9am to 3pm.

It is one of Victoria's oldest and much loved community markets, bringing together locals, visitors and small businesses in the heart of the Upper Kiewa Valley since 1979.

The New Year's Day market is always bursting with colour, creativity and community spirit, and it's a place to shop, eat, listen to live music and soak up the friendly mountain atmosphere.

From fresh local produce to unique handmade goods, it's the perfect way to start 2026.

The annual Myrtleford Bush Market will be held at the Myrtleford Showgrounds on Friday, 2 January, from 9am to 3pm.

Bring the family and enjoy a fun day out at one of the biggest markets of the year.

The market showcases a wide selection of stalls including local fresh produce, wine, beer, clothing, jewellery, beauty products, tools and plants and has live entertainment and tasty food stalls.

Find it at the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve on O'Donnell Avenue.

The Bright Rotary Twilight Market will be held on Saturday, 3 January, from 3pm to 8pm.

Bring your family and friends along to the annual, open-air market, located under the shady trees at Howitt Park, alongside the Ovens River.

With a range of stallholders, the family-friendly market has yummy local food, fresh produce, ethically made skincare and clothing stalls, children's toys, homemade treats and much more.

Harrietville Bush Market is on Sunday, 11 January, from 8.30am to 1.30pm.

Explore the friendly market in the cool shade of Tavare Park in Harrietville, on the banks of the Ovens River.

Wander through stalls of artisan wares, clothing, jewellery, local produce and preserves, plants and secondhand books.

The market, presented by the Harrietville Historical Society, also has plenty of local food and drink vendors, coffee and home-cooked treats.