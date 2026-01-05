The Bright Lions Club's annual Great Australian Duck Race will be held this Saturday, 10 January in Centenary Park.

The big event is set to kick off at 5:30pm, with music provided by 'Skunkworks', a not-for-profit youth brass band to strike up the fun and festive vibe for all attendees.

A Lions barbeque will help sustain spectators, before the duck race commences at 7pm.

One thousand ducks will make their way from Morses Creek to the finish-line downstream before being wrangled by the local SES.

All tickets for this year's race have now been sold.