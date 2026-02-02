Where do you live?

I live in Melbourne.

How often do you visit the Myrtleford area?

I'm here during the university holidays, but this is my first long-term visit.

What do you do for a living?

I'm studying computing at the University of Melbourne, but during the holidays I'm working part-time at the Myrtleford Bakehouse.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I like listening to music. I sometimes arrange the song-list to play at the Bakehouse over the speaker.

What do you think makes the area unique?

I've lived in the city for most of my life. It's nice to be in a smaller town; there's not as much noise pollution.

What would you recommend for others to do in the area?

Over summer there's been live music performances in the Piazza. They've been very good over the last couple of weeks I've been there. It has a great family atmosphere. Also, people are very welcome to drop by the Bakehouse for a treat.