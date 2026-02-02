Where do you live?

I'm from Melbourne.

How often do you visit the Bright area?

Every year, almost always in January. Perhaps next year I'll visit a little later on, when it's cooler!

What do you do for a living?

I'm a director at Jeavons Landscape Architects. My team designed the playground near the creek here over 20 years ago.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I love cycling, gardening and bird-watching. When I come here, the local native birds are sensational.

What do you think makes the area unique?

The landscape: the trees, rivers and mountains nearby. The trees here are such a special feature, they've not gone unnoticed. There's a lot of choice to ride to different places around the area: Bright is a pivot-point to all the mountains. Hotham, Mount Buffalo, Falls Creek, the Tawonga Gap area, Beechworth, Wandiligong, Myrtleford; these are all great rides which we really love.

What would you change about the area?

Reopen the berry farm, make sure the roads surfaces are nice and smooth and install some birdbaths. I'd love to see the local bushland habitats and rivers kept as clean as they are; maybe introduce a tree-protection order and plant more trees on the road between Bright and Tawonga where it's quite open. All in all the area is pretty damn good.