Where do you live?
I'm from Adelaide.
How often do you visit the Bright area?
My family and I visited this time last year; we loved it so much, we booked in again for exactly the same time.
What do you do for a living?
I'm a retired school teacher.
What are your hobbies and interests?
I quilt; I sew for the 'Backpacks 4 SA Kids' charity. I also read a lot, do puzzles and gardening.
What do you think makes the area unique?
The Ovens River and the ice cream shop - that's our favourite. What I love about Bright is it caters to everyone; there's a good range of shops and plenty of cafes to choose from. It's great to go to the op shops and meet the people who volunteer there. The whole place has a very unique feel to it.
What would you change about the area?
Other than having a nice holiday house here myself, I wouldn't make any other changes.