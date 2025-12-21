Where do you live?

I'm from Adelaide.

How often do you visit the Bright area?

My family and I visited this time last year; we loved it so much, we booked in again for exactly the same time.

What do you do for a living?

I'm a retired school teacher.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I quilt; I sew for the 'Backpacks 4 SA Kids' charity. I also read a lot, do puzzles and gardening.

What do you think makes the area unique?

The Ovens River and the ice cream shop - that's our favourite. What I love about Bright is it caters to everyone; there's a good range of shops and plenty of cafes to choose from. It's great to go to the op shops and meet the people who volunteer there. The whole place has a very unique feel to it.

What would you change about the area?

Other than having a nice holiday house here myself, I wouldn't make any other changes.