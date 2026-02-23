Where do you live?

We're from the Mornington Peninsula.

How often do you visit the Bright area?

Every year, roughly around the same time.

What do you do for a living?

K: I'm a cosmetic nurse.

J: I work in education support.

What are your hobbies and interests?

J: I like walking, drawing and playing video games.

K: I enjoy being by the water. I also like cooking and baking.

What do you think makes the area unique?

K: Definitely the river: it's great to go tubing downstream. Also the views, the great food and how picturesque and quiet it is here. Everyone is very friendly.

J: The trees: they're what make Bright not like any other town. My friend got married here three years ago. They saw the place, loved it and now all their friends love it too. That's why we come back.

What would you change about the area?

K: I'd make it closer to home as it's currently a four-hour trip.

J: An untapped business opportunity would be some sort of shuttle service between the towns. Maybe for short trips out to the vineyards or something, so you have someone to call if you want to go a little farther out of town?