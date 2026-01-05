Moving to the city to study?

You may be able to get financial assistance to help with the move.

Finishing school is one of life’s major milestones and moving out of home is another.

For young regional Victorians living outside the city, these two milestones often come quickly and at the same time.

In the coming weeks and months, many will be packing boxes and leaving their hometown behind to begin living and studying in the big smoke to attend university or TAFE.

Anything that makes the move smoother goes a long way.

That’s where Services Australia can help.

Understanding what support is out there can help make your decisions clearer.

For some, accessing that support may even make the move possible in the first place.

One big tip: Claiming as early as possible means getting paid as early as possible.

If you’re planning on going straight from school to further study in 2026, you can claim a payment like Youth Allowance as soon as you finish your year 12 exams.

By doing this, you could be paid over the summer break, before your course or training begins.

Tertiary Access Payment - a one-off boost

There are also other supports in place specifically for those young Australians who are moving from regional or remote areas.

The Tertiary Access Payment (TAP) is a payment of up to $5000 to help students from regional, rural or remote areas with the cost of moving for study.

It can help cover things like rent, textbooks, public transport or helping furnish your new place.

To get TAP, you need to be:

• a school leaver who finished year 12 (or equivalent);

• from a regional or remote area;

• starting a full-time, approved higher education course; and

• moving away from home to study.

Even if you’re not eligible for Youth Allowance due to things like parental income, you may still be eligible for TAP.

You also don’t have to pay it back - it’s not a loan.

This payment is designed to help bridge that cost-of-living gap when you’re making one of the biggest transitions in life.

Relocation Scholarship – support that keeps coming if you stay enrolled

If you’re eligible for Youth Allowance or ABSTUDY, and you move more than 90 minutes from your family home to study, then you could be eligible for the Relocation Scholarship.

The Relocation Scholarship is paid once a year, with the amount depending on your circumstances. In the first year you could be getting an extra $5500 to help with all the costs of moving, living independently and adjusting to city prices.

Student Start Up loan – extra money now, while you need it.

There is also the Student Start up Loan, which is a voluntary $1321 loan students, can get up to twice per year.

It’s important to remember that it is a loan, so you will need to pay this one back, plus indexation. But this might just help you get over the line in the first few stressful years while you adjust to a new life.

Fares Allowance – help with travel costs

If you’re living away from home to study and are receiving a student payment, then you could be eligible for Fares Allowance.

Fares Allowance covers the cost of travel between your permanent home and your place of tertiary study in Australia.

Rent Assistance – helping ease pressure from cost of living.

If you’re receiving a payment from us, you may also be eligible for Rent Assistance to help with the cost of living. This is an extra benefit which is automatically added to your payment if you pay rent.

If you’re single and renting, you could get up to $212 a fortnight, depending on how much rent you pay.

If you’re eligible, you may need to complete a Rent Certificate or provide a formal tenancy agreement when you are completing your claim. You only need to do this if you are asked.

The most important thing is seeing what help is out there

Regardless of what your plans may be for the future, you should look into what financial options may be available for your situation.

Visit servicesaustralia.gov.au/leavingschool to see how Services Australia may be able to help as you begin to navigate life post-school.