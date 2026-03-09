No one can deny last season’s senior men’s side was one of the best in recent times – but times change.

After dominating the league in 2025, winning the league and the cup in style, Myrtleford Savoy will front up with a new-look side, having seen some substantial turnover since that glorious day in September.

Coach Jayden Vescio remains at the helm, but he will need to look to his emerging local talent to step up after a slew of movement through the offseason.

“The list has turned over a little bit,” he said.

“Josh Zito and Tyler Curran have gone over to Murray United so we lose a centre-back and a midfielder.

“Jack Milford’s been travelling for the last three or four years, trying to win that elusive cup and now that he’s done that, he’s somewhat hung them up at 26 – I’m not sure if he’ll get itchy feet, but if he gets itchy feet he’ll be straight down the highway.

“Will Keenan moved away late last year up to Darwin and travelled back for the finals campaign, but he won’t play this year.

“Nathan Gleeson’s gone to Wangaratta, so we’ve sort of lost a few.”

While some big names are no longer at the club, the roster has been kept fresh, with Paul Mazambi crossing from Albury United and French national Tristan Mess confirmed to suit up for Savoy this season.

Vescio said it would be an interesting year, hinting at plenty of debutants in the top flight who will slot in around some players coming into their own.

“We’ll have a few debutants, a few kids, but I’m really excited to see them,” he said.

“Tom La Spina missed 12 games last year, he’s probably in the best nick, he looks very good.

“Players like James Purcell, young players like Jack White who went down with a broken leg three-quarters of the way through last year, they look the goods, so I’m excited for those players.

“We’re losing a little bit of experience, but a few of the old boys are going around again, so that helps us dramatically.”

While they may look wildly different from last year’s all-conquering force, Vescio said the goal remains as it always was: win.

“The list is different, it probably doesn’t have the names it had last year, but that probably excites me the most, to see where we could go,” he said.

“Teams I coach, they’re there to win cups and leagues.

“I’m interested to see where the boys could go and if the drive’s still there.

“We’ve won the last two league titles, that’s our goal, but I think the first six weeks are so important, it sets you up, so collecting as many points as possible in that first five or six weeks pre- and post-Easter is huge.”