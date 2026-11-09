Young ‘Rubbish Warriors’ take up fight to protect platypus

Harrietville's Bush Kinder and primary school students were 'enlisted' in the fight to protect local platypus populations and other wildlife in the Ovens River system at a rubbish-collecting working bee with Upper Ovens Valley Landcare Group (UOVLG) vice-president Martyn Paterson last Wednesday 4 November. Students gathered at Tavare Park to learn how everyday litter and discarded looped plastics and elastic waste such as hair ties and rubber bands can have devastating consequences if they get into the waterway. "We went scouring, got a couple of bags of rubbish and one hair tie," Mr Paterson said. "We found lots of lolly packets, lollipop straws and all sorts of the usual stuff. "The kids were very enthusiastic, very well behaved and knew what we were doing." During the session, Mr Paterson shared the stories of five local platypus who had suffered serious injuries or died after becoming entangled in rubbish. Because platypus forage along riverbeds with their heads down, looped items can easily slip over their bills and necks, trapping them as they grow or preventing them from feeding. To help prevent further harm, Mr Paterson encouraged students and residents to adopt a simple habit: cutting or breaking hair ties and rubber bands before throwing them away. The warning extended beyond platypuses to another native waterway resident, the rakali, Australia's native water rat, which shares the same habitats and faces similar risks from discarded rubbish. Mr Paterson said the clean-up also taught students how easily small pieces of litter can go unnoticed before eventually washing into waterways. "When you first arrive at the park, everything looks clean and tidy," he said. "Then, when you start looking carefully in the grass, you find all these bits of plastic. "We talked about where the river goes, where the community gets its water from and how important it is for us at the top of the Ovens River system to be careful about how we manage these areas." Harrietville Bush Kinder and Harrietville Primary School principal Samantha Pellegrini said the children embraced their new role as environmental advocates. "Our children were deputised as official 'Rubbish Warriors' following the educational session about the hidden dangers everyday litter poses to our local river wildlife," Ms Pellegrini said. "The kids were encouraged to put their new knowledge into action by participating in local rubbish clean-ups and, most importantly, spreading the message to their parents and families." Another community clean-up between UOVLG and the Harrietville schools is planned for after summer, continuing efforts to protect local waterways and the wildlife which depends on them.