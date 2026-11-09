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Young ‘Rubbish Warriors’ take up fight to protect platypus

<p>WALKING THROUGHOUT THE WORKING-BEE: Harrietville Primary School students surveyed the area around the Ovens River minutely for any traces of trash.</p>\\n
<p>WALKING THROUGHOUT THE WORKING-BEE: Harrietville Primary School students surveyed the area around the Ovens River minutely for any traces of trash.</p>\\n

WALKING THROUGHOUT THE WORKING-BEE: Harrietville Primary School students surveyed the area around the Ovens River minutely for any traces of trash.

Harrietville Bush Kinder, Primary School hold a working bee to weed out rubbish.
Phoebe Morgan
November 9, 2026 • 01:00

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