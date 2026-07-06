The 2026 NetSetGO season at Myrtleford has wrapped up after a fun and exciting year, with more than 40 children taking part in the program.

It was a busy season full of energy, enthusiasm and plenty of smiles.

Across the term, the children enjoyed a range of fun activities and games while developing their throwing, catching and teamwork skills.

It was wonderful to see their confidence grow each week as they cheered on their teammates, tried new skills and always gave their best effort.

A huge thank you goes to NetSetGO coordinator Jane-Maree FItzpatrick and all the parents and guardians who brought their children along each week, helped with activities and supported the program.

Their involvement helped create such a positive and enjoyable experience for everyone, and the program simply would not be possible without that support.

Families are encouraged to keep throwing a ball around over the break, with the hope of seeing everyone return for an even bigger and better NetSetGO season in 2027.

While NetSetGO has finished for the year, the section one and section two teams will continue playing for several weeks into term three.

The grand final will be held on Wednesday, 12 August, with everyone welcome to come along, cheer on the teams, enjoy a sausage and celebrate the season with an awards presentation.

Thank you again to everyone who helped make 2026 such a wonderful year for NetSetGO.