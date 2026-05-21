Gambling reforms tabled in parliament last week will fail to protect young people from exposure at a time 18-24 year olds are greatest risk of gambling harm.

This is according to Alliance for Gambling Reform CEO Martin Thomas who has sounded the alarm bells over new technology that is allowing the gambling sector to target underage kids in a way no other generation has been targeted.

“The evidence shows that underage kids as young as 14 are being targeted through social media to download gambling apps, and betting ads are appearing in children’s games and increasingly popular online games are including gambling-type functions," Mr Dean said.

"Our kids are also exposed to a tsunami of gambling ads on television and through the sports broadcasts.

“Tragically this target of our young kids is working with research by the Australia Institute showing more than 600,000 underaged kids (aged 12-17) bet more than $18 million a year.”

Trent Dean, chief executive officer, Gateway Health which services the North East and border districts, said young people are growing up in an environment where gambling is being normalised earlier and in more subtle ways, from sports betting advertising to gambling-style features in games and apps.

"For families in regional communities, that makes prevention, education and early support more important than ever," he said.

"We need stronger protections for children and young people, better public awareness of the risks, and easier access to support for parents, carers and anyone worried about gambling harm."

Mr Dean said at Gateway Health, their Gambler’s Help team provides free support for individuals and families across the region, and through programs like Be Ahead of the Game.

They work with schools and communities to help young people better understand the risks before harm takes hold.

Jody Riordan, Gambler’s Help coordinator, Gateway Health, highlighted how much young people can be susceptible to gambling risks.

“Young people are particularly vulnerable to gambling harm because social media, online content and digital advertising are now such a big part of everyday life," Ms Riordan said.

"Young adults aged 18 to 24 are both the highest users of social media and the age group at greatest risk of gambling harm.

"What makes this even more concerning is that algorithms keep feeding people more of the same content, including gambling ads, prompts and online communities where gambling is normalised and encouraged.

"Research shows people who gamble via social media are more than twice as likely to experience gambling harm, with TikTok linked to some of the highest levels of risk.

"Social media can also open the door to unregulated forms of gambling, including online casinos and in-play sports betting, where there are fewer consumer protections and greater risks for individuals, families and communities.”

For local support, Gateway Health’s Gambler’s Help service offers free and confidential support for individuals and families impacted by gambling.

That includes therapeutic and financial counselling, as well as community education and youth-focused prevention work through programs like Be Ahead of the Game.