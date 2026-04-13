Gapsted Estate opened its winery warehouse for a huge two day sale last Thursday and Friday, with great success.

A constant flow of both locals and visitors took advantage of the shed sale, which hadn’t been seen since pre-covid days, to snap up bottles of their favourite drop for bargain buys.

The sale success comes after another busy wine grape harvest, and ongoing interest in the fate of the winery, which has been seeking a buyer since its directors placed it into voluntary administration on November 27 last year.

A spokesperson for receivers and managers Luke Andrews and Mathew Blum of BDO Business Restructuring Partners, told the Myrtleford Times/Alpine Observer this week that the sale process is continuing to progress.

“The sale process is currently underway, with several interested parties actively engaged in due diligence,” the BDO spokesperson said.

“The second-stage EOI process is scheduled to close this Friday, 17 April.”

Gapsted Estate's cellar door, on-site restaurant and its winery and production facilities have continued to operate while a buyer is sought.

All these assets are for sale, together with 24 hectares of freehold land at Gapsted, with 7.22 hectares under vine to grape varieties including Chardonnay, Saperavi, Tempranillo and Petit Manseng.