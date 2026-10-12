Water users seek Minister intervention on fees

North East small domestic and stock water users are calling on Victorian Water Minister Michaela Settle to intervene in a licence renewal fee regulatory process which they say needs to change because it is excessive cost. GMW Concerns, which represents hundreds of Goulburn-Murray Water domestic and stock (D&S) diverters, says more than 2000 small domestic and stock water users in northern Victoria are facing a $930 licence renewal fee, with the fee expected to rise above $1000 next year, despite serious questions about whether the regulatory process behind the charge is necessary or proportionate. Group spokesperson and Porepunkah farmer Cameron Reid says the problem stems largely from a 2014 government policy requiring on-site inspections when take-and-use licences are renewed in capped catchments. "With all northern Victorian catchments now capped, the requirement applies to small D&S licences, including licences for only a few megalitres," he said. "GMW Concerns says the inspection requirement is disproportionate to the tiny volumes used by these customers and is a major contributor to the renewal cost. "We have proposed that small D&S licences be exempted from routine physical inspections, or that a much cheaper process using geo-tagged photographs be adopted." Mr Reid said the Essential Services Commission has declined to revisit the current fee, indicating the issue can be considered in its 2028 price review. "However, the government's recent response to us says the Minister does not regulate GMW's fees, while also acknowledging the fees include the cost of on-site inspections," he said. “This leaves small water users caught between the regulator and the government. “The ESC said the inspection requirement is a matter for the Minister and DEECA, while the government says the Minister does not regulate the fees. "Meanwhile, the bills have already been issued.” Mr Reid said GMW Concerns is also worried new water-use estimation requirements could impose further costs on unmetered D&S users. "We argue that our water use is small and the existing approach of estimating use by reference to the licensed entitlement is simple and effectively cost-free," he said. "Our group says the issue is no longer simply a dispute with GMW, but a question of government policy and accountability. “We are not asking the Minister to set GMW's prices. “We are asking what the government can do when a policy produces an outcome that is clearly disproportionate for a particular group of rural customers.” Mr Reid said GMW Concerns has asked Minister Settle to provide a substantive response and to consider changing the inspection policy before thousands of licences come up for renewal in 2027.