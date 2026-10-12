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Water users seek Minister intervention on fees

<p>CHANGE NEEDED: Porepunkah landholder and GMW Concerns spokesperson Cameron Reid says Water Minister Michaela Settle needs to change inspection requirements that are imposing excessive fees on water users.</p>\\n
<p>CHANGE NEEDED: Porepunkah landholder and GMW Concerns spokesperson Cameron Reid says Water Minister Michaela Settle needs to change inspection requirements that are imposing excessive fees on water users.</p>\\n

CHANGE NEEDED: Porepunkah landholder and GMW Concerns spokesperson Cameron Reid says Water Minister Michaela Settle needs to change inspection requirements that are imposing excessive fees on water users.

Small domestic and stock water users want inspection policy changed.
Jeff Zeuschner
October 12, 2026 • 01:00

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