For the second time in two weeks, rainfall has taken its toll on local cricket, with half of the A grade matches in the Wangaratta and District Cricket Association called off, and Ovens Valley’s match was one of them. The Tigers were slated to take on Beechworth Wanderers at Beechworth’s Baarmutha Park on Saturday, but due to the torrential rainfall, the match was called off on Saturday morning. While reports were that the playing wicket was fine and under covers for the worst of the rain, water had gotten under some of the covers on the wicket square, and soaked it. Ovens Valley will have to be content with just the three points, seeing them further lock in a place at third on the ladder, a game and a half clear on either side from second and fourth. The washout pushed back the club debut for English import Sam Drabble, who arrived in the country last weekend and was named in the XI for the Beechworth match. In fact, the Tigers are rapidly assembling an incredibly strong first XI side, with opener Chris Egan the only out with ankle soreness, but Ovens Valley United will look to put the screws to some teams for the rest of the year. There are just two matches left in the one-day competition before the T20s and Christmas break commences, with the Tigers set to take on Rovers United Bruck (second) this weekend, and Wangaratta Magpies (fifth) to close out the first half of the season. Last time the Tigers took on the Hawks was round one, a 34-run loss, with Ovens Valley eager to improve. Skipper Seamus Phillips said the squad was well placed to post strong results over the next fortnight ahead of theT20s. “We’re happy with the Beechworth game, and we’ve got Rovers and Maggies before we head into the T20s,” he said. “We wanted to win those three, we can’t now, we’ve dropped points on the washout, so we’ve got Rovers and Maggies, and we want to get 12 points out of 12. “That’ll give us a good spot in the top four going into the Christmas break. “Chris Egan has hurt his ankle, he’ll be out for a couple of weeks, but other than that I’d say we’re getting pretty close to being full-strength now. “We were pretty light on in round one, it’s a very different side, but they’re [RUB] still a pretty similar side to the one we played in round one. “They’ve got their Pom in [Jonty Oliver], who looks like a good bat. “I just reckon bowling-wise, we just have to bowl well as a bowling unit, keep it tight from both ends and build pressure. “They’re still an aggressive batting line-up, they still want to get after you, so we want to keep them tight. “Batting-wise, we’ve got to build partnerships – two or three good partnerships, and you’re posting 200, 250. “We just need a good overall performance against them.” The match between Ovens Valley United and Rovers United Bruck commences at 12.30pm at McNamara Reserve this Saturday.