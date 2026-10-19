Victoria to scrap miner’s right fees

A re‑elected Carroll Labor Government will make recreational prospecting and fossicking free from next year, opening Victoria’s goldfields to thousands more families, hobbyists and history‑seekers. Under the change, Victorians will no longer need to pay for a miner’s right, the licence that currently costs $28.60 and allows people to search for and keep any gold they find. More than 115,000 Victorians already hold a miner’s right, and demand has surged in recent years, with thousands of new licences purchased annually as interest in outdoor, low‑cost activities grows. Victoria’s goldfields remain some of the richest in the world, with the Golden Triangle still producing occasional large finds. In 2019, a Bendigo prospector uncovered a 1.4kg gold nugget worth more than $100,000 - a reminder that the region’s gold rush legacy is far from over. Rising global gold prices have also contributed to a modern‑day revival, with metal detecting clubs reporting record membership and regional towns seeing increased visitation from weekend fossickers. Families are increasingly taking up panning, metal detecting and gemstone hunting as accessible ways to explore regional Victoria. Prospecting is considered a low‑impact activity, relying on simple tools like pans, sieves and detectors, and offering a hands‑on connection to the state’s gold rush heritage. Towns such as Maldon, Castlemaine, Dunolly and Creswick already attract steady streams of prospectors, many of whom stay overnight, visit local museums and spend money in cafes, pubs and accommodation. The government says removing the miner’s right fee will encourage even more visitors to regional communities, supporting small businesses and strengthening local tourism economies. Existing rules about where people can prospect will remain in place, including protections for Aboriginal cultural heritage, vegetation and historic mining sites. Prospectors must continue to avoid restricted heritage locations, and authorities remind visitors to follow safety guidelines, particularly around unstable riverbanks after recent wet seasons. Minister for Energy and Resources Jaclyn Symes said the change will “help more families get out on the goldfields and try their luck”. Regional MPs agree, noting the cultural and economic benefits of making Victoria’s gold rush history easier to experience. With the fee set to be scrapped, Victoria’s goldfields may soon welcome a new wave of weekend adventurers hoping to strike a little colour in the pan.