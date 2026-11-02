Ups and downs for Myrtleford lawn bowlers

For round three of the Ovens and Murray midweek pennant season, the Myrtleford A1 team travelled to Corowa where they were beaten by the Club Corowa team 43 shots to 59. Best on the day was Marino Candusio with Adrian Villella, Les Brown and Jim Murtagh going down narrowly 14-16. On the other rinks, Mikey Clayton’s team lost 16-21, as did Mick Dwyer’s group 13- 22. The B1 team took on Milawa at home and won convincingly 77-48. Jon Dunell’s team were outstanding, winning 30-13 - with Dunell was Pippa Laspina, Graeme Piazza and Janice Shooter. Peter Gangur’s team also had a good day, winning 23-12 while those with Col Smith fought it out and managed to get up by one shot, winning 24-23. In round four of the 2026-2027 weekend pennant season, it was a long drive back from Wodonga for the A1 team where they were beaten 51 shots to 92. Mick Dwyer’s team offered some resistance but ultimately lost by the narrowest of margins losing 20-21. Assisting Dwyer was Graham Burrington, Liz Saunders and Bob Shooter. John Pryor’s rink lost 12-19, Peta Matys’ group went down 13-23, while Mikey Clayton’s foursome struggled with a 6-29 loss. The weekend B1 continued their good form beating Benalla at home 66-40. Lindsay Hamilton, Terry McCaw, Gerry Green and Dawn Murtagh were the best rink on the day winning 26-8. Royston Smith’s team performed well with a 20-14 win, while Peter Gangur’s rink hung on to win 20-18. The weekend B2 team showed that they are serious about the 2026/27 pennant season with a gutsy win over Yarrawonga. Playing at home, they managed to win 55-50. Kylie Britt with Helen Murtagh, Kath Wood and Adrian Novak won comfortably 20-12. Col Byrnes group put in a solid performance and won 20-13 while Martin Kupferle’s team fought hard to keep the damage to minimum, losing 13-25.