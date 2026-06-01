A new, streamlined process will be pursued to incorporate updated flood controls for Myrtleford and surrounding communities into the Alpine Planning Scheme.

The 2025 Myrtleford Flood Study Flood Modelling Report, the Upper Ovens Regional Flood Mapping Study from 2018 and the Upper Ovens Flood Modelling Climate Change Update from 2025 were all adopted by Alpine Shire Council last year.

Last week, councillors agreed to pursue a Flood-Related Amendments Standing Advisory Committee (SAC) pathway, in order to implement the updated flood controls arising from all three studies into the Alpine Planning Scheme.

The Victorian government has established the SAC pathway to help improve and streamline flood-related planning scheme amendments, offering councils up to $100,000 through an agreement with the Department of Transport and Planning (DTP) to cover costs associated with the amendment process.

Myrtleford's 2025 study found the main township of Myrtleford, in a 20 per cent Annual Exceedance Probability (AEP) event [flood], would be largely flood-free, although there would be water along the Great Alpine Road in town and it's expected to be inundated, both downstream of Myrtleford at Lower River Road East and upstream at Ovens and Wobonga Lane near Eurobin.

Houses in the vicinity of Standish Street, Mudge Street and Lewis Avenue would also be surrounded by floodwater in the report's estimates.

However, a one per cent AEP event causes more significant inundation in Myrtleford, with floodwaters reaching the Myrtleford Police Station in Queen Street.

The study considered a number of factors and results of future flood events, such as flood duration, depth, water velocity and hazards to buildings.

In all events tested, very few buildings in the study area were subjected to velocity depths which are hazardous to buildings.

During last week's May meeting in Myrtleford, Councillor Gareth Graham said the implementing the SAC pathway would be "a great benefit to all the communities involved, into the future" despite the "power of work to be done to get this work through".

Formal community consultation will occur as part of the planning scheme amendment exhibition process and unresolved submissions will be heard by the SAC rather than by the traditional planning panel process.

Progressing these flood-related planning scheme amendments via the SAC pathway, is set to provide the Myrtleford region a clear, streamlined and expert-led process to manage unresolved community submissions, while ensuring updated flood information can be incorporated into the planning scheme in a timely manner and provides access to funding support.

Council's vote last week passed by a majority, with only Cr Dave Byrne voting in opposition.