Two public forums with candidates for Ovens Valley

Voters have the chance to meet and here their candidates for Ovens Valley electorate at two public forums confirmed in November, ahead of the state election on Saturday, 28 November. Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability Inc will conduct a candidates’ forum from 7pm to 8.30pm on Monday 9 November at the Uniting Church Hall, 10 Rowan Street Wangaratta. The focus will be on Landcare and sustainability, with the opportunity for other key priority or policy areas to be outlined by the candidates. Those attending will submit questions on arrival, and the more common questions and issues will be put to the candidates. Candidates Tim McCurdy (Nationals), Steve Manning (Independent), James Rouel (One Nation), Ben Gilbert (Greens) and Julian Fidge (Libertarian) have confirmed their attendance. Entry is free but bookings via the following link are required https://events.humanitix.com/ovens-valley-victorian-state-election-candidate-forum. The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF), in partnership with the Rural Press Club of Victoria, is also holding an Ovens Valley candidates forum scheduled for 7pm on Monday, 16 November at the Wangaratta Turf Club. It's free entry, but registration is required - go to the VFF website at: https://vff.org.au/events/ The forum will be moderated by the Rural Press Club of Victoria and attendees can put questions to candidates to hear where they stand on issues to help make an informed decision ahead of the Victorian state election in November.