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Trout stocked for family fun these school holidays

<p>READY TO CATCH: Some 400 rainbow trout have been stocked in Harrietville\\'s Tronoh Dredge Hole for the school holidays. PHOTO: VFA</p>\\n
<p>READY TO CATCH: Some 400 rainbow trout have been stocked in Harrietville\\'s Tronoh Dredge Hole for the school holidays. PHOTO: VFA</p>\\n

READY TO CATCH: Some 400 rainbow trout have been stocked in Harrietville's Tronoh Dredge Hole for the school holidays. PHOTO: VFA

Thousands of ready-to-catch size rainbow trout stocked in North East lakes.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
September 21, 2026 • 02:00

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