Treasure-seekers descend on Pioneer Park

Pioneer Park was packed as the Bright Lions Club held their annual Car Boot Sale last Sunday 1 November, with hundreds of locals and visitors alike dropping by over the course of the day to search the almost 30 'boots' on display for a newfound treasure. The event, which also featured a barbecue, coffee van and cold drinks, attracted hundreds of people throughout the day and was hailed a success by organisers. Bright Lions Club member, Brian Kelly, said the move from Howitt Park to Pioneer Park had proven beneficial to the event's logistics. "It was a successful day," Mr Kelly said. "I think the shift of location from Howitt Park gave us a bit more room. "We spoke to a number of the site holders and they were happy with the sales they made. "The vibe around the place was very comfortable." Mr Kelly said the event was designed to bring people together rather than focus solely on fundraising. "It was a community event we wanted to run, more than a money-making event," he said. "People were able to get together, have a barbecue sausage and a cup of coffee, have a chat and wander around." The Lions club also sold almost 100 tickets for its upcoming 'duck race' during the day and also recorded steady sales of its popular Christmas cakes. "The cakes are very reasonably priced and they always sell well," Mr Kelly said. "We sell out each year and the profit we make from the cakes will go into our coffers for whatever needy cause we can find." Encouraged by this year's turnout, organisers are already planning to return to Pioneer Park on the same weekend next year. The sale marks the beginning of a busy period for the club, with members now turning their attention to the annual 'duck race' and lending support to the upcoming 'Fairies in the Park' event in January. "The Lions have got a pretty busy summer coming up," Mr Kelly said. For organisers, the success of the day was measured not only by strong sales, but by the sense of community created as residents and visitors gathered to browse, socialise and enjoy a relaxed day in the park.