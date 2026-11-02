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Treasure-seekers descend on Pioneer Park

<p>GREAT DAY FOR A DEAL: Amanda Hore (left) and Mirry McDonald said foot-traffic was pretty constant at the Car Boot Sale, as they enjoyed the sunny weather and turned a tidy profit on Sunday. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n
<p>GREAT DAY FOR A DEAL: Amanda Hore (left) and Mirry McDonald said foot-traffic was pretty constant at the Car Boot Sale, as they enjoyed the sunny weather and turned a tidy profit on Sunday. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n

GREAT DAY FOR A DEAL: Amanda Hore (left) and Mirry McDonald said foot-traffic was pretty constant at the Car Boot Sale, as they enjoyed the sunny weather and turned a tidy profit on Sunday. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan

Bright Lions' Car Boot Sale 2026 draws steady crowds
Phoebe Morgan
November 2, 2026 • 01:00

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