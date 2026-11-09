Social media
Home page>News>Tough new laws to crack ...
News

Tough new laws to crack down on illicit tobacco

<p>CRACKDOWN: Nationals\\u2019 Ovens Valley MP and Shadow Minister for Liquor and Gaming, Tim McCurdy, said laws that have been effectively implemented in South Australia to address illicit tobacco and vape trade will be used in Victoria, under a Coalition government.</p>\\n
<p>CRACKDOWN: Nationals\\u2019 Ovens Valley MP and Shadow Minister for Liquor and Gaming, Tim McCurdy, said laws that have been effectively implemented in South Australia to address illicit tobacco and vape trade will be used in Victoria, under a Coalition government.</p>\\n

CRACKDOWN: Nationals’ Ovens Valley MP and Shadow Minister for Liquor and Gaming, Tim McCurdy, said laws that have been effectively implemented in South Australia to address illicit tobacco and vape trade will be used in Victoria, under a Coalition government.

Victoria to use measures which have worked in South Australia.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
November 9, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Prosecco continues climb in popularity

Prosecco continues climb in popularity
Prosecco continues climb in popularity
News

Community rallies behind Helen Haines with orange heartfelt display in Myrtleford

Community rallies behind Helen Haines with orange heartfelt display in Myrtleford
Community rallies behind Helen Haines with orange heartfelt display in Myrtleford
News

Art set to come alive at this year's Bright student showcase

Art set to come alive at this year's Bright student showcase
Art set to come alive at this year's Bright student showcase
Digital Editions

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026
Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026