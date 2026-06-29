Alpine Resorts Victoria (ARV) has welcomed funding support from the Victorian Government’s Tiny Towns Fund, with Mount Hotham and Mount Buller securing grants totalling $95,000 to deliver important community and visitor infrastructure improvements.

At Mount Hotham Alpine Resort, the Hotham Stakeholders Association (HSA) and Disabled Wintersport Australia (DWA) successfully secured $45,000 to progress planning, detailed design and environmental assessments for an upgrade to the Frosty Drop ski trail access point within the resort.

Following this work, ARV will lead project implementation, reflecting a great partnership and delivery model between the local community and public sector.

The project will deliver an all-abilities access point, improving connectivity between Davenport Village and the resort’s ski fields.

Once delivered, the upgraded access will enable participation for people with lower-level sports capability and those using specialist adaptive snow sports equipment.

At Mount Buller Alpine Resort, a $50,000 grant will fund the replacement of degraded footpaths with new pavement incorporating in-slab heating technology.

The project will improve both visitor amenity and safety, to ensure more reliable and accessible pedestrian infrastructure across the resort.

Planning for both projects will commence in 2026.

ARV CEO, Amber Gardner said the funding recognised the importance of alpine resorts as year-round communities.

“These projects demonstrate the value of investing in our alpine villages as thriving regional communities," she said.

"The Tiny Towns funding will help us deliver safer, more inclusive and accessible environments for community members and visitors alike.

“It’s particularly pleasing to see the resorts recognised as genuine regional communities through this program, supporting infrastructure that benefits everyone who lives, works and visits the resort.”

Tiny Towns is a program which provides grants between $5000 to $50,000 to support local projects in communities with a population of up to 5000 people.

It seeks to increase livability, opportunity and prosperity by delivering better public places and spaces for these communities.