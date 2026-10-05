Social media
Home page>News>Tina Way steps back into...
News

Tina Way steps back into A grade top job

<p>MARCHING IN: Tina Way (right) will resume her coaching role with the Saints\\' A grade side for season 2027. </p>\\n
<p>MARCHING IN: Tina Way (right) will resume her coaching role with the Saints\\' A grade side for season 2027. </p>\\n

MARCHING IN: Tina Way (right) will resume her coaching role with the Saints' A grade side for season 2027.

The Saints will be on a recruiting drive looking to bolster their netball playing stocks.
Bailey Zimmermann
October 5, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Digital Editions

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
News

Dachshund Derby, Oktoberfest and Mount Beauty Community Market all rolled into one

Dachshund Derby, Oktoberfest and Mount Beauty Community Market all rolled into one
Dachshund Derby, Oktoberfest and Mount Beauty Community Market all rolled into one
News

Dachshunds, Oktoberfest and community market offer magic in Mt Beauty

Dachshunds, Oktoberfest and community market offer magic in Mt Beauty
Dachshunds, Oktoberfest and community market offer magic in Mt Beauty