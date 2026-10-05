Tina Way steps back into A grade top job

Myrtleford have turned to fill their A grade coaching vacancy as they look to reinvigorate their senior netball program. Tina Way was announced as the club’s A grade coach for the 2027 season, four years after finishing her last stint as A grade coach with the Saints. Tina arrived at the club as coach in 2020 following influential playing stints in the Northern Territory and Barnawartha. She co-coached alongside Liv La Spina in 2022 and 2023 leading them to finals in both years before stepping back to allow Liv to take the reins for the past three seasons. Tina remained involved in leadership with the netball program and with Liv stepping down due to family commitments, Tina was approached to see if she would be interested in resuming her role as head coach, which she has committed to. “I’ll be wanting to build on things Olivia's been doing with the group and hopefully recruit some more players at the club,” she said. “Olivia was doing a great job, she brought great culture, support, and netball systems, as well as statistical analysis of the game… we want to continue with that.” Myrtleford’s A grade has not made finals since Tina was last coaching the side in 2023, winning eight, four and three games respectively in their past three seasons. Tina said the club would look to be active on the recruiting front this off-season, having struggled with player numbers the past two seasons. “Hopefully, we can build the club up with numbers and improve our win-to-loss ratio,” she said. “We are looking to build recruits and improve the squad with new players from the region or elsewhere.” Tina split time in both A grade and B grade as a player last season and said it would be dependent on playing numbers as to what grade she may be pulling the sneakers on again. Myrtleford will begin their junior netball trials for 15 and under and 17 and under grades next month, beginning on 4 November. Dates for senior trials are yet to be announced. The Saints will formally celebrate the season that was with their presentation night set for this Friday from 6pm.