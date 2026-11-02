Social media
Home page>News>Tigers too good
News

Tigers too good

<p>KEEP THE GOOD TIMES COMING: Geeth Alwis and the Tigers take on City Colts this weekend, fresh off of dusting Delatite. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>KEEP THE GOOD TIMES COMING: Geeth Alwis and the Tigers take on City Colts this weekend, fresh off of dusting Delatite. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

KEEP THE GOOD TIMES COMING: Geeth Alwis and the Tigers take on City Colts this weekend, fresh off of dusting Delatite. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Ovens Valley United annihilate hapless Delatite, storming through season.
Nathan de Vries
November 2, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Community honours beloved Myrtleford doctor with memorial bust

Community honours beloved Myrtleford doctor with memorial bust
Community honours beloved Myrtleford doctor with memorial bust
News

South African titles for Harry

South African titles for Harry
South African titles for Harry
News

Car-loving community converges in Myrtleford for Show & Shine

Car-loving community converges in Myrtleford for Show & Shine
Car-loving community converges in Myrtleford for Show & Shine
Digital Editions

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026
Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026