Tigers too good

It was a remarkably one-sided affair down at Mansfield’s Lords Reserve on Saturday, with the Tigers continuing to impress through the WDCA A grade cricket season. With storm clouds gathering overhead Ovens Valley United successfully chased down Delatite’s 8/112 with seven wickets in hand in a brief 22.2 overs. Batting first on a rock-hard at Lords Reserve, the Devils were penned in for most of the innings, with only three batters making it to double figures. James Neary and Joe Monk were on the money early, dismissing the openers before a change of pace through Conner Forde (3/5 from four overs) and Chris Egan (1/18 off seven) tore the heart out of the innings. Delatite’s Nathan Goodes (28) and Nicholas Hoskin (24) offered some resistance, but time ran out before they could post a competitive enough total. “They won the toss and decided to bat, and the boys just got stuck into them, bowled really disciplined,” OVUCC captain Seamus Phillips said. “We didn’t really give them many freebies, just bowled good areas and chipped away, took enough wickets to slow their run rate down to just over two an over. “I think Geeth was the most expensive bowler for probably the first time ever. “We just bowled good areas, set good fields and bowled to it, and they couldn’t get away. “He [Forde] just stands the seam up and just does enough with the ball, and with not a lot of pace onto it, they just try and make something of balls they shouldn’t and he takes wickets.” While the asking rate for the second innings was a little over 2.5 runs an over, gathering clouds meant a speedy chase would be needed from the Tigers. While Thomas Chettleburgh was dismissed for a seven-ball duck, enough was done by Chris Egan (21 off 41) and Noah White (41 off 46) to get them over the line, with Geeth Alwis and Dylan Bursill unbeaten. “With the bat, obviously with a bit of rain around we knew we wouldn’t be able to bat for 45 overs,” Phillips said. “It’s a big ground, so we just had to hit ones and twos, run hard and knock off the runs as quickly as possible, which the boys did. “The outfield was pretty thick – not long, just thick grass – so boundaries were hard to come by. “Noah was good last year, but this year he’s just come on an extra step or two, and he’s just hitting the ball hard – he’ll get plenty of chances to bat with Geeth this year, so he’s going to learn even more.” The Tigers are on the road again this weekend, taking on a struggling City Colts at Wangaratta’s Barr Reserve. “We’re not going to play around with the 11 too much,” Phillips said. “We want to finish top four and finish as high as possible, so we’re not going to take any game this year lightly. “These ones against City Colts and Delatite, they’re non-negotiables, must-wins, because we know Rovers and Yarra aren’t going to slip up on those games, so we can’t afford to.” The match commences from 12.30pm.