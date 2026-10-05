Tigers rip into contest

After a long and dark winter, it’s time to pull out the cricket bag, roll the arm over and get stick into the summer of cricket. The 2026/27 Wangaratta and District Cricket Association season commences this weekend with the first round of the A grade competition, with all following grades kicking off the following Saturday. OVUCC president Tom Chettleburgh said the club was ready for a strong year. “With the new structure now in the WDCA, we’ll have a first XI, second XI and third XI, and our junior program will have two 12s, a 14s and a combined under 16s once again with Beechworth,” he said. “We’re going to run two Blasters programs, one in Myrtleford and one in Bright, opening up again after a few years’ hiatus. “We have a strong committee which I’m proud of. “Registrations will roll in, we’ll turn our focus to round one and our season launch which the Friday before round one, that’s being held at the Savoy Club. “It’s a good way to welcome in the season and get everything rolling.” The A grade Tigers will be eager to improve on their semi-final exit last season, and have signed up some absolute guns to help bolster ranks. Experienced Ballarat Redan CC skipper Chris Egan will be smashing them to all parts at the top of the order, while English import Sam Drabble will use his height and pace to trouble batters around the league. First XI captain Seamus Phillips said Egan and Drabble will add plenty of class and talent to an already strong side. “Sam Drabble, he’s a big fast bowler, 6’4” or 6’5”, needed to just strengthen up the bowling stocks a little bit,” he said. “He’ll get here eventually, once the visa regulations and all of that have been approved. “Chris Egan has moved to the area, he was the captain of Ballarat Redan for the last seven years, he’ll be a top-order bat and a bowling option as well. “We might just have a couple of former players return, like Conner Forde’s brother, Riley, he’s back at the club. “He’ll be a good in, he’ll play A grade – he played six games for A res the other year and won the batting awards, so he’s a pretty handy cricketer.” The Tigers’ first opponent is the ever-competitive Rovers United Bruck, who will host Ovens Valley at WJ Findlay Oval to launch both team’s seasons. The match commences at 12.30pm this Saturday.