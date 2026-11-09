Tiger tons up

We are witnessing greatness. In just his third season at the club, Ovens Valley United’s Geeth Alwis brought up his fourth A grade century with a striking 121 off 102 balls against City Colts on Saturday at Bill O’Callaghan Oval. Batting first, the Tigers mustered 245 all out before keeping the Colts to 6/164 from their 45 overs. Setting a total for the first time this season, openers Daniel Saville (26 off 29) and Chris Egan (11 from 28) were going along well, but quick wickets saw the Tigers falter at 2/42 after just 10 overs. The mini-collapse brought Alwis together with rising star Noah White, and the pair proceeded to go at six an over, bringing the Tigers into triple figures before White was dismissed for a run-a-ball 30. Alwis put on another 57-run partnership with Dylan Bursill (28 from 32), and survived a chance on 97, when his sweep shot found the top edge, but fell safely. In the 38th over, Alwis drove through the offside, and took the vital two on offer, bringing up his century off 87 deliveries, removing his helmet and raising the bat to his applauding teammates. The Tigers looked on track for a massive total, but momentum shifted with the run out of Ben McMasters the very next ball. Alwis tried to drive past bowler Scott Pell, who went to ground and grabbed it, but non-striker Ben McMasters was backing up too far and had thought the ball went through. Pell collected, rotated while still on the ground and underarmed the ball at the stumps, just beating out a diving McMasters, run out for 13. The Tigers faltered – the bottom five batters only contributed three runs off the bat, with ducks to Conner Forde, Ethan White and James Neary. Alwis eventually fell in the 43rd over, trying to whip a ball past square leg but losing his off stump, with the innings wrapped up just two balls later. Since coming to the club in the 2024/25 season, Alwis averages 64.38 with the bat and has taken 69 wickets at 10.07 with the ball. Captain Seamus Phillips said while Alwis’ innings was incredible, “complacency” from the lower order potentially robbed the team of a more substantial total. “There were two halves, batting-wise – I thought the top five all batted well, but then a bit of complacency towards the end of the innings,” he said. “It’s being picky but ideally, we should’ve made 280-300, that’s what we want to do on those quick grounds where 245’s a good score but we left probably 60 runs out there. “I get them sitting there all day watching everyone make runs so easily then going out there and trying to score at a run a ball straight away, it’s not the easiest thing to do, but there are couple of little things to work on to round out the performance. “I think last year he [Alwis] made 155* there and 120, it might be his favourite ground to bat on at the moment. “It’s a bit annoying how easy he makes batting look, to be honest, but it’s good to have.” With a strong total on the board, the Tigers went about restricting the Colts as best they can. While the home side started well with the willow, with a 79-run opening stand, once Joe Monk found the breakthrough, the Colts folded cheaply. Monk (1/23 from eight overs) kept it tight, while pace off options Alwis (2/17 from eight) and Noah White (2/22 from nine) balanced attacking bowling with frugal defence in perfect measure. The stage is now set for arguably the Tigers’ most difficult challenge, taking on an undefeated Yarrawonga Mulwala at McNamara Reserve on Saturday. “They’re just consistent, they’ve done it for the best part of a decade now,” Phillips said of the Lakers. “Every player they bring in just plays their role really well. “With the bat, they’re strong, everyone in that side can make runs pretty easily, so it’s just restricting them with the ball and batting 45 – I think if we bat 45 overs, we’ll post a good score or chase down whatever score they make.” The match begins from 12.30pm this Saturday at Myrtleford’s McNamara Reserve.