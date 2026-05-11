The Alpine Shire have been conducting Think Tanks, starting with local businesses in the towns of Myrtleford, Bright and Mount Beauty.

This was followed up with a similar version for the residents of those towns.

Last Tuesday evening it was Mount Beauty’s turn, where a small group sat down with members of the shire and consultant Alexandra Almond.

They were asked to write down a word or more to describe the strengths on offer in the area to attract tourists, including environment, community, outdoor pursuits, arts, culture and music: just some of the options.

Then the negative aspects were discussed, with one stand out: 'we need more places for dining out, particularly at the start of each week'.

Mount Beauty was awarded Tourism Victoria’s “Best Small Town”.

The conversation opened up with suggestions like ‘bring the music festival back’ and 'more guided hiking trips'.

There are at present, events happening both outdoors and indoors.

Team Mount Beauty has done a great job of mountain biking and the shire has some of the best trails in the state.

Other outdoor events include Ski de Femme, The Kangaroo Hoppet cross-country skiing, The Conquestathon climbing Mt Bogong Victoria’s highest peak and the Running Festival.

Indoor events include the award winning Mount Beauty Writers Festival, now in its fifth year, attracting best selling authors and celebrities; and the Arts Trail, focusing on many talented local artists.

In two weeks time, a report will be discussed with both businesses and residents on the results of these Think Tanks.