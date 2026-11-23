The Alpine Observer has been judged the best country newspaper in Victoria, in a paid circulation of under 2500 copies. The award for Overall Newspaper Excellence was presented at the Victorian Country Press Association annual dinner, attended by hundreds of country newspaper representatives from across the state in Melbourne this month. The accolade is considered the most coveted of all awards as it recognises excellence across all facets of the newspaper production, including editorial/pictorial, design and layout, advertising and printing. Judge Carolyn Turner said The Alpine Observer presented three excellent editions where the major focus was the international news story of the tragic fatal shooting of two policemen and the subsequent search for the offender. "The small newsroom was clearly stretched to keep its community up to date while covering all of the usual local news and sport," she said. "It is a fine example of what local newspapers do best - keeping their communities informed, particularly at times of tragedy. \u2009 "Each edition was well designed and supported by strong local advertising and great photography." Ms Turner said all of the entries were excellent examples of the connection and importance newspapers have with their local communities and reinforce the role they play in public interest journalism. Group editor Jeff Zeuschner said the award was well earned peer recognition for the work of all the dedicated team members who take great pride in producing the paper each week for their community. "While our team has accepted the award, this recognition is shared with the thousands of our fellow community members who fill our paper's pages each week throughout the year, sharing their stories and helping inform the news of the day, which also serves as an accurate and permanent history," he said. "We thank our contributors, readers and supporting businesses who still value the importance and relevance of local media sharing the soul of our communities." The Myrtleford Times was also commended as one of the five finalists for Overall Newspaper Excellence, with Ms Turner noting it was "a strong local paper with excellent journalistic content and strong advertising...photography is also a strong point, and its page design complements its overall content".