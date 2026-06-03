In the wake of the January bushfires, recovery is measured in more than cleared debris and rebuilt fences.

For Mansfield’s youngest residents, it is measured in the classroom - and sometimes, in the comfort of a weighted platypus named Percy.

Last Monday morning, Bella Sullivan-Barry from State Schools’ Relief (SSR) visited Mansfield Primary School to officially hand over specialised sensory items, the donation made possible by the fundraising endeavours of two Mornington Peninsula Rotary Clubs.

The delivery also marked a recent collaboration between the 96-year-old Victorian charity and the school’s dedicated wellbeing team, aimed at supporting students still carrying the emotional burden of the recent bushfires.

For Mansfield Primary School Assistant Principal and Wellbeing leader, Robbie Robinson, the partnership with SSR provided a lifeline at the start of the year.

The registered charity having previously worked with schools impacted by natural disasters reached out to the primary school in the aftermath.

"The fires coincided with the back-to-school period, which is already such an expensive time for families after Christmas, especially if they have kids starting prep or year seven or are new enrolments,” she said.

"Back in January, there were families all over the place and stock all over the place, and for many, trying to get themselves sorted for day one of school was a big undertaking.

“To be able to take even a tiny bit of that weight off their shoulders and ease that financial pressure was amazing."

While SSR is widely known across Victoria for providing practical material aid ensuring students have access to quality school uniforms and footwear - the recent bushfires required a more nuanced approach to student welfare.

Fiona King, one of Mansfield Primary’s Mental Health and Wellbeing Support officers (alongside Maggie Scott), has worked hand-in-hand with SSR since late January.

She said trauma from the fires is still evident in the classroom.

"We’ve been noticing some children are hyper-vigilant, especially to changes in the weather or when a helicopter flies over or if the fire siren goes off," Ms King said.

"Even a notification on the VicEmergency app or a standard weather update can trigger dis-regulation.”

The $1000 plus in sensory items funded through the initiative provides the school with much-needed tools to support student regulation and wellbeing.

Among the items is an inflatable, squeezy canoe - the size of a real canoe - designed to apply gentle, calming pressure to help anxious students regulate their nervous systems.

The delivery also included popular scoop chairs that cocoon students during floor time, high-quality fidget toys, and a selection of weighted plush animals.

The weighted toys nestled on the students' laps provide a grounding, calming influence but are very expensive, the wellbeing team confirmed.

"We’ve been running a naming competition at the school for the plush toys in anticipation of their arrival,” Fiona said.

“It’s truly amazing the difference these items make, and they are well-loved.

“It gives us another physical tool to help them study and engage."

Beyond the classroom equipment, the material relief at the start of the school year allowed the school to connect with families on a deeper level.

"It can feel a bit awkward just reaching out for a generic 'check-in' with the families who were doing it tough after the fires," Fiona said.

"So being able to offer a physical, tangible thing - helping them order uniforms and channelling that financial support – actually made a difference."

Last Monday’s delivery of classroom aids was an additional bonus, made possible through a partnership between SSR and the Mornington Peninsula community.

Bella Sullivan-Barry from State Schools’ Relief explained that the funding and materials for this regional push came specifically from the fundraising efforts of the Rotary Club of Rosebud-Rye and the Rotary Club of Sorrento.

"SSR then did a call-out to impacted schools to determine what they needed most, and it was fascinating to see how each community responded," Bella said.

"I’ve been out to Alexandra Primary School with sports gear, and to Longwood Primary School to deliver Lego.

“Mansfield requested student regulation and wellbeing tools."

The initiative marks a continuation of a mission that began nearly a century ago.

"State Schools’ Relief actually started during the Great Depression in 1930," Bella said.

“Anton Vroland, a head teacher at Elsternwick State School, brought together teachers and principals who were concerned about children living in extreme hardship along the Yarra River and near the Dudley Flat tip.

"From that meeting, State Schools Relief was formed – built on a simple idea: schools know which children need help most, and communities can work together to support them.

“While schools still do incredible fundraising today, we are now primarily subsidised by the Victorian Government.

“But we remain an independent, not-for-profit NGO, acting as the logistical charity that facilitates the delivery of aid straight to the school gates."

Whether responding to a statewide crisis like a bushfire or helping an individual family facing an isolated hardship, SSR’s core programs - including the Affordable School Uniforms program - remain available to students attending a Victorian government primary, secondary, or specialist school.

Applications are made directly by the school's wellbeing team via an online portal whenever a family is facing difficulties due to unemployment, health issues, financial stress, domestic violence, or bereavement.

SSR processes applications within 24 to 48 hours, delivering clothing, footwear, or uniform vouchers directly to the school free of charge, entirely in confidence.

For Mansfield Primary, the swift intervention at the start of the year ensured local children were able to walk through the school gates with a sense of pride and belonging.

"We are so lucky to have a dedicated wellbeing team here who can pull together the paperwork, identify where the support is needed, and partner with organisations like SSR," Robbie said.

If you would like to donate to State Schools’ Relief, you can do so on their website www.stateschoolsrelief.org.au