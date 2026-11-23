Predicted thunderstorms saw last Saturday's scheduled North East Skate Park Series return to Bright Skate Park postponed until this Sunday 29 November, from 11am to 3pm.

Hosted together with Skateboarding Victoria, the free skate, scooter, and BMX events are open to people of all ages, abilities, genders, and levels of experience.

There are four age categories for competitors: under 12, under 16, open male, and open female.

The day will kick off with skate (skateboard, rollerskate and inline skating) at 11am; scooter at 12.30pm; and BMX riders at 2pm.

Safety equipment is mandatory for everyone, including helmets and enclosed shoes during run time - plus pads, if you want them!

While the event is free, all competitors must register online.

Learn more and register now online at Skateboarding Victoria's website: https://skateboardingvictoria.org.au/north-east-skate-park-series/