Bright's Sun Cinema is set to host a seniors' morning tea and movie session for Seniors' Month, with participants able to see the latest 'Sense and Sensibility' adaptation, directed by Georgia Oakley and released in cinemas this Thursday 15 October, nationwide.

Sun Cinema co-owner, Michael Smith, said the screening was a way to thank the region's senior citizens for their ongoing support.

"Seniors are some of our biggest audience members year-round," he said.

"I know our staff are always up for a chat with our regular local seniors: it's part of what we love about our cinema, so this is our way of thanking them for their engagement.

"For some of the seniors who maybe aren't regulars, this is a chance to go and check it out and maybe get along to the movies a bit more often.

"A regular visit to the cinema is a great outlet and a great way not just to see a story, but to connect with other people and laugh or cry along with the crowd."

Mr Smith said he attended an early screening in Melbourne last week and was very pleased with the new production.

"It was fantastic," he said.

"It's just everything you want out of a Jane Austen movie.

"It's been so nicely done...the director's really done a lovely, nuanced job."

Mr Smith noticed cinemas were experiencing a "fantastic resurgence" in public attendance at the moment.

"It was very sad during the COVID epidemic how the cinemas were closed and [business at] our cinema was a little bit slow to come back," he said.

"But this year and last summer, I would say we're back to normal and we're seeing people get back to their old habits of what they really enjoy."

Mr Smith thanked the Alpine Shire Council for inviting Sun Cinemas to be a part of the Victorian Seniors' Festival celebrations once more.

"We have cinemas in a number of cities and I must say the Alpine Shire is so helpful and a pleasure to deal with," he said.

"Being a small town, I think our council really appreciates its role in the community and tries to always help get people out and provide good [activities for the community to enjoy]."

The morning tea will take place at Sun Cinema Bright this Thursday 15 October at 10am, with the screening of 'Sense and Sensibility' scheduled for 10:30am.

Tickets are $15 for seniors card holders and attendees 65 years-plus.

For more information and to book tickets online, visit: https://sunbright.com.au/

ALPINE SHIRE SENIORS FESTIVAL

Events over the next week include:

- Cultural storytelling with Ash Dargan at Club Savoy on Thursday 15 October from 2pm to 3pm, as well as at the Mount Beauty Community Centre on Friday 16 October from 10am to 11am;

- Bright Twilight Tastings in Bright's CBD (Ireland Street) on Thursday 15 October from 5pm;

- Unfurling native ferns at Happy Valley Hotel on Thursday 15 October at 5.30pm;

- Digital Library basics at the Myrtleford Library on Friday 16 October from 10:30am to 11:30am; and

- Bright's 'Make It, Bake It, Grow It' Market on Saturday 17 October at Howitt Park from 8:30am to 12:30pm.

For more details on these and other events in October go to Alpine Shire Council's website www.alpineshire.vic.gov.au