Primary school students from Dederang, Tawonga and Mt Beauty have made a valuable contribution to Remembrance Day this year.

Mt Beauty RSL sub-branch president Joshua New came up with the idea of creating a poppy template for students to colour in and add any thoughts they had on the men and women that have been involved in conflicts - and many did, with their works being proudly displayed in the window of the Mt Beauty Hardware and Drapery store.

The display has been both eye catching and poignant, and encouraging this type of respect for our armed forces is always a good thing.