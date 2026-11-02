Social media
Home page>News>Students gain vital skil...
News

Students gain vital skills in resilience

<p>STAYING ALIVE: Year 6 Mount Beauty Primary School student Henry Stonebridge enjoyed the hands-on learning during REAP Day. PHOTO: Mt Beauty Primary School.</p>\\n
<p>STAYING ALIVE: Year 6 Mount Beauty Primary School student Henry Stonebridge enjoyed the hands-on learning during REAP Day. PHOTO: Mt Beauty Primary School.</p>\\n

STAYING ALIVE: Year 6 Mount Beauty Primary School student Henry Stonebridge enjoyed the hands-on learning during REAP Day. PHOTO: Mt Beauty Primary School.

Mount Beauty, Dederang and Tawonga students learn about crisis response.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
November 2, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Community honours beloved Myrtleford doctor with memorial bust

Community honours beloved Myrtleford doctor with memorial bust
Community honours beloved Myrtleford doctor with memorial bust
News

South African titles for Harry

South African titles for Harry
South African titles for Harry
News

Car-loving community converges in Myrtleford for Show & Shine

Car-loving community converges in Myrtleford for Show & Shine
Car-loving community converges in Myrtleford for Show & Shine
Digital Editions

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026
Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026