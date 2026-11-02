Students gain vital skills in resilience

Students from Mount Beauty, Dederang, and Tawonga primary schools gathered last Wednesday for the triannual Resilience Emergency Action Planning (REAP) Day. Organised by the Alpine Shire Council with local emergency services, the event featured 10 interactive stations where students in Years 4 to 6 participated in activities such as testing fire hoses, tracking mock fires, and using police speed sensors. The hands-on day gave students valuable insight into crisis response, and families were encouraged to discuss the event to update their home emergency plans.