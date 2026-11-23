The Upper Ovens Valley Landcare Group (UOVLG) has welcomed a number of new volunteer committee members following one of the organisation's 'best-attended' annual general meetings in recent memory. The AGM saw the appointment of a new treasurer, Waseem Niazi and his fellow committee newcomers; Brigid Clarke, Kjirsten Robb and River Mason. Graham Gales was reinstated as UOVLG president and Martyn Paterson as vice president. Held at Bright Brewery on Thursday 12 November, the AGM attracted a record turnout, reflecting growing community interest in local environmental issues and Landcare projects. “We had more people than I can remember ever turning up to an AGM,” Mr Paterson said. “People were interested in our guest speaker, but they were also interested in the work the committee does and joining up.” The meeting also included a presentation by climate change and environmental law specialist Dr Lily O'Neill, who discussed the impacts of climate change on alpine ecosystems and native species, including the region's iconic snow gums. Mr Paterson said snow gum health remains a major focus for the group. “Snow gums are an emblematic species for us in the high country and we want them to survive,” he said. The presentation coincided with plans for a snow gum monitoring survey at Mount Buffalo, where volunteers will assess tree health and examine the extent of damage caused by infestations of the Longicorn Beetle or Ringbarking Borer. Mr Paterson said the group continues to rely on a dedicated core of volunteers while encouraging new members to become involved. “We're very happy to invite people who are not normally part of the environmental scene to join us,” he said. The UOVLG is also continuing its weed control efforts across the region, after receiving funding from Landcare Victoria to target significant infestations of blackberry, hemlock and other invasive species, while also removing invasive box elder trees, particularly along waterways around Porepunkah. Mr Paterson said box elders remain one of the region's most challenging environmental weeds. “It's a lovely-looking plant, but it's a pest,” he said. "We did some work last year with the 'Landmates' crew - prisoners from Beechworth Jail - who did some heavy-duty work for us and we cut out 48 mature box elder trees on the Porepunkah side of things." At Mount Buffalo National Park, UOVLG members joined 'Protect Our Winters' volunteers last Sunday 15 November, to check in with dozens of European wasp traps and install new ones. The working bee resulted in the capture of between 30 and 40 queen wasps, to help reduce the number of nests likely to establish over summer. “We hope this will mean far fewer wasps around the picnic areas; from the Horn to Cresta, the Chalet, the Gorge and many places in between,” Mr Paterson said. About 20 volunteers attended the event, which concluded with a barbecue lunch at Lake Catani. Mr Paterson said community trapping efforts have already made a noticeable difference in and around Bright. “We've sold wasp traps and lure liquid at the monthly Bright markets for three or four years now; and I can honestly say there are far fewer wasps in Bright than there were four years ago,” he said. The group plans to remove seasonal traps in coming weeks and is encouraging community members to get involved. Meanwhile, UOVLG representatives have also participated in a regional weed management forum hosted by the North East Catchment Management Authority, which focused on strategies for targeting priority weed species and supporting native vegetation recovery. “We'll never get rid of all the weeds, but our priority over the next 12 months is to support the regeneration of native plants and trees as much as we can,” he said.