Social media
Home page>News>Strong showing from futu...
News

Strong showing from future netball stars

<p>WELL DONE: The Saints Black development team (back from left) Niahm McManus, Violet McKeone, Imogen Mroz, Harriet Earl, Zoe Petricevich, Lila Murray, (front from left) Lexi Piazza, Charlotte Koers, Mackenzy Reynolds, Zoe Petricevich and Ella Way.</p>\\n
<p>WELL DONE: The Saints Black development team (back from left) Niahm McManus, Violet McKeone, Imogen Mroz, Harriet Earl, Zoe Petricevich, Lila Murray, (front from left) Lexi Piazza, Charlotte Koers, Mackenzy Reynolds, Zoe Petricevich and Ella Way.</p>\\n

WELL DONE: The Saints Black development team (back from left) Niahm McManus, Violet McKeone, Imogen Mroz, Harriet Earl, Zoe Petricevich, Lila Murray, (front from left) Lexi Piazza, Charlotte Koers, Mackenzy Reynolds, Zoe Petricevich and Ella Way.

The next generation are ready to step up.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
September 21, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Junior Saints rise to grand final in a heartstopper

Junior Saints rise to grand final in a heartstopper
Junior Saints rise to grand final in a heartstopper
Digital Editions

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 16 September, 2026

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 16 September, 2026
Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 16 September, 2026
News

Best walking trails in the North East

Best walking trails in the North East
Best walking trails in the North East
News

Hundreds enjoyed Porepunkah People's Market

Hundreds enjoyed Porepunkah People's Market
Hundreds enjoyed Porepunkah People's Market