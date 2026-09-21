Strong showing from future netball stars

The future is bright for netball in the Myrtleford region, with the Saints Black Development Team finishing runners up in the Wangaratta Netball Association Saturday morning competition. The girls gave it everything in a hard-fought grand final against Magpies Black, going down 36–40. They had their moments and kept fighting right to the end, but just couldn’t quite get there. Coaches and supporters proud of the girls and everything they’ve achieved this season. A big thank you to Tina for coaching on the day, and to all the parents and amazing Saints supporters who came along and cheered the girls on. The season officially wrapped up on Friday night with the presentation night. For those interested in representative or development netball in 2027, keep your eye on the Myrtleford Netball Club Facebook page and website - expressions of interest will be open soon.