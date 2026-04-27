Alpine Health is making it easier for people to access care close to home thanks to a strengthened partnership with Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW), who have recently signed an agreement to help expand local surgical services for the Alpine community.

Mount Beauty Hospital will continue as the primary campus for surgical care at Alpine Health, providing a consistent and accessible location for local procedures.

Through the partnership, monthly orthopaedic surgery will now be available locally, helping reduce the need for people to travel long distances for common procedures such as carpal tunnel and trigger finger surgery.

Orthopaedic surgeon Anton Lambers will provide the service and also offer consulting clinics locally from his permanent new practice in Bright.

Dr Lambers also works across NHW and Wangaratta Private Hospital, bringing strong regional experience and continuity of care for local patients: from consultation through to surgery and follow-up.

He said local access to care supports better outcomes for patients.

“Being able to deliver care locally makes the experience easier for patients and their families," Dr Lambers said.

Start to finish surgical care within the Alpine Shire is now possible for certain conditions, reducing the need for patients to travel.

"We are very lucky to have experienced nursing staff, a great operating theatre and locally available anaesthetic support," Dr Lambers said.

"It’s great Alpine Health and Northeast Health Wangaratta have come together to offer this service.”

Alpine Health interim CEO Cameron Butler said the partnership reflects Alpine Health’s commitment to healthcare that is more accessible for all residents of Alpine Shire.

“Access to care close to home reduces stress, keeps people connected to their supports, and helps improve recovery,” Mr Butler said.

“By strengthening surgical services at Mount Beauty and working in partnership with Northeast Health Wangaratta, we are building a more connected and sustainable model of care for our community and providing further opportunities for our skilled workforce.”

Mr Butler said Alpine Health will continue to explore opportunities to expand local surgical services in the future.