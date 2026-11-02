Social media
Home page>News>Strategy for alpine reso...
News

Strategy for alpine resorts' future

<p>MOUNTAINS OF CASH: Mt Hotham has an annual on-mountain spend of $247m, value added spend of $126m and creating 1321 jobs.</p>\\n
<p>MOUNTAINS OF CASH: Mt Hotham has an annual on-mountain spend of $247m, value added spend of $126m and creating 1321 jobs.</p>\\n

MOUNTAINS OF CASH: Mt Hotham has an annual on-mountain spend of $247m, value added spend of $126m and creating 1321 jobs.

Minister adopts five-year plan, hoping to lift visitation, economic benefit by 10%
Jeff Zeuschner
November 2, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Community honours beloved Myrtleford doctor with memorial bust

Community honours beloved Myrtleford doctor with memorial bust
Community honours beloved Myrtleford doctor with memorial bust
News

South African titles for Harry

South African titles for Harry
South African titles for Harry
News

Car-loving community converges in Myrtleford for Show & Shine

Car-loving community converges in Myrtleford for Show & Shine
Car-loving community converges in Myrtleford for Show & Shine
Digital Editions

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026
Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026