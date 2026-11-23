Residents across the Alpine Shire are assessing the damage after a wild weekend of storms brought heavy rain, power outages and dozens of emergency callouts. Bright SES Unit controller Graham Gales said the severe weather led to a minor incident on Friday before escalating on Sunday, when volunteers responded to more than 20 requests for assistance across the region. “From about 3:30pm onwards we were called to Harrietville, Wandiligong, Bright, Porepunkah and the Buckland Valley,” he said. "A house at Wandiligong got badly hit by a tree, as well as another one in Walker's Lane in Bright, which was a lot of work to clear it off, although thankfully there wasn't much damage." Mr Gales said Harrietville was hit particularly hard, with the town’s bakery and post office building sustaining substantial damage, and the rotunda in Tavare Park destroyed. A female resident was also injured by a falling tree and was taken to hospital with a mild concussion, broken scapula, scalp lacerations and other minor injuries. Mr Gales said most incidents involved fallen trees, with reports of trees crashing onto roads, buildings, vehicles and power lines. Power outages also affected parts of the shire, with Harrietville left without electricity for an extended period. "At least four incidents involving fallen power lines were reported, including two in Harrietville," Mr Gales said. "In Porepunkah, a power line fell onto a vehicle parked in a driveway." The Buckland Valley recorded five major tree collapses, while fallen branches also caused damage at the Howitt Park playground. Another tree on power lines blocked access to a bridge near Tawonga. Despite the severity of the storm, no flooding of homes was reported to the SES. Mr Gales urged residents to remain cautious in the days ahead and warned damaged trees and hanging branches could still pose a risk. Between Friday and Monday, Bright recorded 41.2mm of rainfall, while Falls Creek received 132.4mm and Mount Hotham 114mm, with most precipitation falling on Friday night, Saturday morning and early Monday.