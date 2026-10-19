State recognition for hands-on garden learning

Bright P-12 College's Darren Wood was honoured to be recognised as a finalist in the 2026 School Garden Champion Award, presented by the Victorian Schools Garden Program (VSGP). Selected from 68 nominations from schools across Victoria, Mr Wood was recognised for creating inclusive, hands-on garden learning opportunities for students. A college spokesperson said the achievement reflects the "collective efforts of teaching and education support staff, maintenance team, students, and wider community, whose dedication, collaboration and support have helped develop thriving garden programs that promote sustainability, wellbeing, practical skills and community engagement". "Together, we have created meaningful learning experiences that connect students with horticulture, healthy food education the environment and their local community," the spokesperson said.