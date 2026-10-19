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State recognition for hands-on garden learning

<p>STATE RECOGNITION: Darren Wood was a finalist in the 2026 School Garden Champion Award. PHOTO: Bright P-12 College</p>\\n
<p>STATE RECOGNITION: Darren Wood was a finalist in the 2026 School Garden Champion Award. PHOTO: Bright P-12 College</p>\\n

STATE RECOGNITION: Darren Wood was a finalist in the 2026 School Garden Champion Award. PHOTO: Bright P-12 College

Bright P-12 College's Daren Wood finalist in 2026 School Garden Champion Award.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
October 19, 2026 • 01:00

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