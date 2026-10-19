State funds to help bolster Tawonga CFA capabilities

Tawonga CFA brigade has received more than $150,000 from the Victorian government's Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program to help bolster its capabilities to protect the community. Brigade captain Andrew Macklan said the $150,833 grant announced by Minister for Emergency Services Paul Edbrooke last week would be matched by a contribution of around $75,000 from the brigade to help purchase a new 'Big Fill' appliance. He said the specialised, mobile high-volume water transfer pump with trailer is designed specifically to draft water rapidly from static sources - like dams, rivers, or tanks - and refill fire tankers on the fireground within minutes. "We retired our aging mobile pump earlier this year after more than 20 years of service and this new 'Big Fill' pump will be much quicker and have far greater capacity in the field, for use by us and other brigades when attending fire emergencies," Capt Macklan said. "It'll be a terrific addition to our resources, as the less time spent refilling, the more time you can spend on the fire ground tackling the fire." Capt Macklan said the brigade's financial contribution for the 'Big Fill' appliance had been raised through local fundraising efforts and generous public donations, and he thanked all brigade members, and the wider community, for the 'team effort' that would see the new equipment in place. "It may not be for this fire season, but it will be very well received when it does arrive," he said. Capt Macklan said the brigade, with its more than 30 active members, was preparing for the upcoming fire season and was well equipped to respond with its two tankers and ultralight vehicle. "We're keeping a close eye on conditions and the district is having weekly meetings, assessing weather and grass curing and the like to determine when the Fire Danger Period will take effect," he said. CFA Bogong Group, which comprises 14 brigades including Tawonga, Mount Beauty, Kergunyah, Gundowring, Falls Creek and Dederang, also received $76,400 through VESEP last week. It is understood the funding, to be matched by around $37,000 from the Bogong Group, will go towards a new vehicle. CFA Mt Beauty Fire and Rescue was granted $77,200 through last year's VESEP to help purchase a new 4WD Ford Ranger Rescue Support Vehicle. $23 million to support CFA brigades CFA brigades are set to receive more than $20 million in funding to help them purchase equipment, and vehicles to better support their communities. This year's Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program (VESEP) round will provide CFA with $23,170,139 to support more than 160 projects across the state. CFA received $13.26m for vehicles and appliances, $5.96m was for facility improvements, $341,858 for operational equipment, and $18,872 for volunteer amenities. Almost 30 tankers will be delivered, along with 25 field command vehicles, and equipment such as quick fill trailers and thermal imaging cameras. CFA chief officer Garry Cook AFSM said VESEP continues to play a critical role in helping brigades access the equipment, vehicles and facility improvements they need to support their communities. Record funding, more resources says minister Record funding through the Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program is only one aspects of increased support for fire fighting ahead of this fire season, according to Minister for Emergency Services Paul Edbrooke. He said the "biggest ever" VESEP will see more than $31 million being shared across 350 projects for CFA, VICSES, Life Saving Victoria and Volunteer Marine Search and Rescue, with almost $20 million for vehicles, more than $5 million for facility upgrades and more than $1 million for other operational equipment. Minister Edbrooke said the government was also investing a further $53 million to ensure more firefighting aircraft and firefighters are available this summer than ever before. "A fleet of 60 aircraft including air cranes, black hawks and large air tankers will support our firies from the air," he said. "Forest Fire Management Victoria will also have more than 600 ultralight firefighting vehicles to support its response – including a surge-pool over more than 100 vehicles. "This means Victoria will have its largest-ever forest firefighting vehicle fleet ready to respond this summer. "We’re also adding 130 forest firefighters and scaling up our existing 500-strong workforce to put more forest firefighters on the ground than ever before. "We’re also strengthening Fire Danger Rating Signs to give communities clear, timely warnings when fire danger rises. "This builds on the $17 million investment in bulk water carriers and diesel security for CFA and $6.4 million for two portable cell service towers to boost communications during emergencies." GET FIRE READY EVENTS ACROSS ALPINE SHIRE THIS MONTH ‘Get Fire Ready’ events are continuing to help residents throughout the Alpine Shire prepare themselves and their properties for the upcoming fire season. Bright, Myrtleford, Harrietville, Mt Hotham and Falls Creek brigades have events scheduled this month where members of the public can speak directly with CFA volunteers about their local fire risks, creating or updating a fire plan, preparing their property before summer, and setting up the VicEmergency app and watch zones. • Myrtleford Show: Saturday 24 October, 9am - 2pm. Myrtleford CFA volunteers will be at the show providing advice on preparing for bush or grass fires. There will be Get Fire Ready resource bag give aways with information on property preparation, your guide to survival and more. Children’s activities include photo opportunity for your kids in wild fire uniforms, explore the components of a fire truck with a firefighter, ride a kids fire truck, hold a live water hose and try to put out a miniature house fire. • Harrietville CFA: Sunday 25 October, 10am - 12 noon. Bushfire preparedness info session at CFA shed at 210 Great Alpine Road. • Bright CFA: Saturday 31 October, 9.30am - 12.30pm. Open day and Get Fire Ready event at fire station in Churchill Avenue, with activities including sausage sizzle, exploring fire trucks, give away children’s activity pack, Get Fire Ready bag for each household and more. • Mt Hotham-Dinner Plain CFA: Saturday 31 October, 10am - 2pm. Open day at fire station at Hotham Heights (82 Great Alpine Road) with members on hand to offer advice. • Falls Creek CFA: Saturday 31 October, 10am - 2pm. Open day at Falls Creek fire station on Bogong High Plains Road with members on hand to offer advice.