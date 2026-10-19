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State funds to help bolster Tawonga CFA capabilities

<p>FUNDING SUPPORT: Tawonga CFA brigade captain Andrew Macklan said the $150,000 state government grant will help to purchase a new\\' Big Fill\\' pump. PHOTO: Fay Mason</p>\\n
<p>FUNDING SUPPORT: Tawonga CFA brigade captain Andrew Macklan said the $150,000 state government grant will help to purchase a new\\' Big Fill\\' pump. PHOTO: Fay Mason</p>\\n

FUNDING SUPPORT: Tawonga CFA brigade captain Andrew Macklan said the $150,000 state government grant will help to purchase a new' Big Fill' pump. PHOTO: Fay Mason

$150,8333 grant to help acquire new 'Big Fill' appliance.
Jeff Zeuschner
October 19, 2026 • 01:00

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