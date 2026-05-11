Alpine Resorts Victoria (ARV) welcomes the Victorian State Government budget announcement, including a $5 million investment into essential water assets at Mt Buller, Mt Hotham and Falls Creek, reinforcing the government’s recognition of the importance of the alpine sector to the state’s economy, environment and regional communities.

The funding will support critical upgrades to water infrastructure across the three resorts, improving water security and ensuring the continued supply of safe potable water in line with new regulatory standards.

The upgrade in infrastructure will also enable future development across the three resorts and support of snowmaking operations, which are vital to the long-term resilience and sustainability of Victoria’s alpine resorts.

Since its establishment in October 2022, ARV has consistently identified targeted investment into core resort assets as a key pathway to long-term financial sustainability. Today’s announcement directly supports this priority and provides confidence for both public and private sector investment.

“Since its inception, ARV has worked hard to raise the profile of the alpine sector and build support for its strategic priorities,” ARV CEO, Amber Gardner said.

"This investment recognises that well-maintained and future-ready assets are essential to supporting strong visitor experiences, safe operations and sustainable growth for

the resorts."

The Victorian alpine resorts deliver substantial value to the state, with the six resorts together:

• Contributing $2.14 billion to the Victorian economy each year.

• Attracting more than 1.38 million visitors annually, supporting regional tourism and employment with $1.33 billion annual expenditure.

• Supporting 12,130 full-time equivalent jobs across the state.

• Delivering $154 million annual in user and health benefits.

• Leveraging significant private investment, with every dollar of public investment in resort assets generating around $4 in private sector investment.

• Providing $820 million in existence benefits, reflecting the value Victorians place on the protection of the alpine environment.

ARV appreciates the Victorian state government’s continued recognition of the alpine sector as a critical contributor to economic activity, regional development and environmental stewardship.

“This funding is an important step in ensuring Victoria’s alpine resorts remain sustainable and safe, while continuing to deliver strong economic, social and environmental benefits for current and future generations,” Ms Gardner said.