Mental Wellbeing Week will kick off in style at the Ablett Pavilion with the highly anticipated Mental Wellbeing Dinner on Saturday 16 May, following Myrtleford's round six home game against Corowa-Rutherglen.

The evening will feature sport psychologist Anthony Klarica, who has extensive experience in performance psychology, having worked in many high-performance sporting environments on leadership, culture, wellbeing and performance.

These roles have included AFL clubs, Tennis Australia, V8 Supercar teams, Olympic Games athletes and many other international and national competitions, where his workplace has included the coaches box at the MCG on Grand Final day, Grand Slam centre courts and in pit lane at Bathurst.

“We have been fortunate to have had Anthony working with our football leaders for the past two years," MFNC Wellbeing team chair, John Pryor said.

"To have him speak to our whole club is an opportunity too good to miss.

"His experience in working with high profile athletes and clubs is hard to match.

"It should be a great night to kick of #bekindtoyourmind Mental Wellbeing Week.”

For the past six years NECC has been a key supporter of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Program at MFNC.

“MFNC has taken a lead through the Mental Health Round vs Yarrawonga and further the Mental Health Week incorporating school sand the community," managing director, Glenn Clarke said.

"Anything our organisation can do to support the work of community groups like the Myrtleford Football and Netball Club to highlight this issue, is important.

"I call out to other businesses and organisations to join us in supporting this important work."

Mental Wellbeing Week is made possible through a partnership between Myrtleford Football Netball Club, Alpine Health, Alpine Shire Council, Myrtleford P-12 College, Marian College and St Mary’s Primary School.

This year sees more partners come on board, including the Myrtleford Lions and the Bright schools.

The week is set to inspire, educate and unite Ovens Valley communities with a series of impactful events focused on mental health and wellness.

“Looking after our mental wellbeing is vital because it enables us to cope with daily stresses, realise our abilities, learn and work effectively and contribute to our communities," Alpine Health’s operational director of Allied Health, Bronwyn Gray said.

"Mental Wellbeing Week is a valuable reminder to check in with ourselves and each other; and a wonderful way to connect with our community and the supports around us.”

Booking details can be found here: https://thq.fyi/se/790ea3e02aed

Sacred Scent Workshop:

Monday 18 May in Myrtleford and Wednesday 20 in Bright, will bring a unique opportunity to engage with first nations wellness practices through a free Sacred Scent (aromatherapy) workshop facilitated by Lee Couch.

This session is designed to celebrate and explore traditional methods of nurturing mental health, promoting cultural approaches and holistic wellbeing.

To book for the Myrtleford session: https://events.humanitix.com/wellbeing-week-wellness-workshop-myrtleford

To book for the Bright session: https://events.humanitix.com/wellbeing-week-wellness-workshop-bright

Cooper Chapman Inspirational Talks:

Ex-international surfer and creator of the Good Human Factory, Cooper Chapman will lead interactive discussions with students from years 5 to 12 in Myrtleford and Bright next week.

These inspirational talks will focus on values and identity, stress regulation, screen habits and focus, nervous system education, supporting students in managing pressure and building healthy wellbeing habits.

A free community session will be held at the Myrtleford Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday 20 May at 5:30pm and at the Bright Community Centre at 5pm on Thursday 21 May.

To book for the Myrtleford session: https://events.humanitix.com/the-good-human-factory-workshop-with-cooper-chapman-myrtleford

To book for the Bright session: https://events.humanitix.com/the-good-human-factory-workshop-with-cooper-chapman-bright

Wellways Resilience Workshop:

Wellbeing Week will be finished off with a free workshop offered by Wellways on Friday 22 May in Bright, exploring the principals of resilience: gratitude, empathy and mindfulness.

No need to register: just come along to the Bright Pavilion at Pioneer Park at 11am.

For additional information, contact Craig or Tim at (03) 5822 8600.

Men’s Mental Health & Wellbeing is one focus this year’s #bekindtoyourmind Mental Wellbeing Week.

Community development specialist and experienced suicide prevention speaker Chris Pidd will be leading a free session exploring Men’s Mental Health & Wellbeing.

The session will focus on how to break the stigma, have the conversation and seek help, to be held at the Myrtleford Memorial Hall, Thursday 21 May from 5:30pm.

Booking details here: https://events.humanitix.com/men-s-mental-health-presentation-with-chris-pidd-how-to-break-the-stigma-have-the-conversation-and-seek-help

The Men’s Table is coming to Myrtleford!

Are you a man looking to build connection and friendship and have deeper conversations?

We are looking for Men to join the Myrtleford information session (we call an ‘Entrée') on Thursday 28 May.

Come join us to learn more about The Men's Table

To register your interest, go here: https://events.humanitix.com/myrtleford-men-s-table-entree