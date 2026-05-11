Nutrien Ivone are 'going blue to end bullying' at their Annual Autumn Sale this Friday 15 May, as part of their six-year partnership with Dolly's Dream.

Established by Kate and Tick Everett in 2018, who lost their daughter Amy 'Dolly' Everett to teen suicide following relentless bullying, 'Do It For Dolly Day' was recently marked last Friday 8 May.

“For us, Dolly’s Dream is very close to our hearts," livestock assistant, Ebony Ivone said.

"Bullying is a big thing in schools: all over Australia, but around here it’s quite bad.

“The message that bullying is happening needs to be [raised] and bullying needs to come to an end.

“The money we raise at the sale, as well as before and after this event, will go towards Dolly's Dream to assist the national support line, the cyber safety app and expand school program [tours]."

Property manager, Jess Harris said the collaboration is all about getting the community together and highlighting the effects of bullying.

"We support our community and they support us; particularly with fundraisers like this," she said.

“Nutrien Ag Solutions as a whole, fully supports Do It for Dolly Day, not just our branch: it’s organisation-wide, across Australia.

"This is the first time we’ve really made a big deal about Dolly’s Dream; we wanted to coincide it with the cattle sale, because all of our community will be there."

Dan Ivone said the sale is one of the last chances to buy autumn-calving cows, which buyers can join up and put in their autumn herds to replenish their stocks.

"[For] our annual Autumn Sale, we feature heifers and calves and early-spring-drop weaners," he said.

“It’s a chance for people to get rid of excess stock before the winter hits.

“We had a really good rain at the start of the season and the rain we got (two weeks ago) will probably improve our market.

“The north is still very dry; places like Inverell and Tamworth are flooding our markets with cattle, which has put a bit of pressure on us, but the local cattle are still selling very well."

The Myrtleford branch of Nutrien Ivone have pledged to donate $1 per head from the sales to Dolly's Dream, with between 1800 to 2000 cattle expected to be yarded on the day.

Some of these cows include Mudgegonga farmer, Julian Carroll's approximately four-dozen heifers; who are expected to calve in the first week of August.

"At this time of year, we have surplus pregnant cows which we sell: they’ve all been pregnancy-tested and that gets confirmed again, prior to sale," he said.

“These will all calve from the first week of August, over [the next] six weeks, so they should be all done in mid-September.

"We have 21 mature cows who will be seven-years-old and a similar number of first-calvers, who will be turning two-years old in the spring.

"From a genetics perspective, we’re a closed herd: these bloodlines have been on the farm going back to the 1860s.

“The piece of dirt we’re standing on right now was selected by my great-grandfather and he bought this block from the Crown, so it’s on the original titles.

"From a seed stock perspective, we have our own seed stock business, Stellar Livestock, and so these cows are by Stellar Livestock bulls and joined to Stellar Livestock sires as well.

“Winter is typically the tightest time of year for us, so moving off surplus stock is one of the levers we can pull in preparation for that.

“I'm just hoping we see a sustained, healthy market and good beef prices; if we could add some good seasons [from there], that would be some welcome relief from the last two we’ve had.”

For more information, visit: doitfordollyday.org.au or dollysdream.org.au