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Staff reopen MPs Murphy St electorate office

<p>OPEN DOORS: Helen Haines\\' Wangaratta and Wodonga electorate offices opened last Thursday for the first time since the alleged attack on the MP on 19 October. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>OPEN DOORS: Helen Haines\\' Wangaratta and Wodonga electorate offices opened last Thursday for the first time since the alleged attack on the MP on 19 October. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

OPEN DOORS: Helen Haines' Wangaratta and Wodonga electorate offices opened last Thursday for the first time since the alleged attack on the MP on 19 October. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann

Indi MP’s electorate offices reopened on Thursday, as Helen Haines stayed in serious but stable.
Bailey Zimmermann
November 2, 2026 • 01:00

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