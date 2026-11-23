St Mary's Primary School's much-loved 'Spring Fling Community Fete' returns this Friday 27 November, with students, families, staff and volunteers preparing to welcome the wider community for an afternoon of food, entertainment and family fun. The fete is being organised by the school's Parents and Friends Committee, with teacher Jenna Ivone coordinating the event with support from school staff and the parish. "I took on the role with lots of excitement, hoping to create an event similar to the ones I remember attending as a student at St Mary's," Ms Ivone said. "I have wonderful memories of the school fete and would love to bring that same sense of fun, community and excitement to a new generation of families." A variety of food vendors and 22 market stalls will offer everything from loaded fries and pizza, to local produce, ceramics and 3D-printed toys. New attractions this year include a jumping castle, a toddler play area and professional family photographs by Bec from Black Wolf Creative. "There's genuinely something for everyone," Ms Ivone said. A highlight of the fete will be the Year 5 and 6 student-run businesses. Students have spent weeks designing and creating products to sell, while also developing arcade-style games for visitors to enjoy. "We're looking forward to seeing the school come alive and the wider Myrtleford community join us for a great evening," Ms Ivone said. "It will be wonderful to see families catch up and for people to enjoy the students' artwork and projects our senior students have worked so hard on." The afternoon will begin with a student dance performance, followed by musical performances showcasing the talents of young instrumentalists. Year 5 student Pippa Carroll said she was eager for the fete to begin. "My friends and I are making flower bags with pot-pourri and pressed flowers," she said. "Other students are selling slime, running target-throwing games and mystery boxes." Raffle hampers, face painting, craft activities, a scavenger hunt and the ever-popular Pony Poo Bingo will also feature. Funds raised will go towards improving the school's outdoor spaces and creating more inviting areas for students to enjoy. "We're incredibly grateful for the support of local businesses, whose generosity has helped us offer more than $2000 worth of prizes in the major raffle," Ms Ivone said. The fete is open to everyone and attendees are encouraged to bring cash, as some stalls and children's activities will not have EFTPOS facilities. After school activities and festivities commence at 3pm and will run until 7pm.