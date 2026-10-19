The community is invited to attend a workshop in Bright this Saturday being hosted by the Upper Ovens Valley Landcare Group (OUVLG).

Two guest speakers will be in attendance at the 'Trees for Wildlife and Pest Control' workshop, which aims to strengthen regional ecological resilience.

Ben Humphries from Birdlife Australia will join the UOVLG and the Bright U3A Birdwatching Group for a workshop focusing on planting native trees and shrubs for birds, particularly endangered Gang gang cockatoos.

Corowa Landcare group has also sent a representative, Brendan Christy, who has years of experience in a diverse range of agriculture and environmental for the Victorian Public Service.

He is passionate about eradicating Indian or Common Mynas.

He will bring his expertise and some traps to help landowners in the valley who have identified these invasive pests.

The workshop will commence from 10am at the Bright Senior Citizens Centre in Cobden Street.

Places are limited so please show your interest in attending by messaging: 0437 501 441.