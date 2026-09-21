So close, so far...

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<p>ALL SMILES ANYWAY: The Myrtleford under 17 netball side may not have come away with the flag, but they gave it everything they could. PHOTOS: Jenny Zamperoni</p>\\n
<p>ALL SMILES ANYWAY: The Myrtleford under 17 netball side may not have come away with the flag, but they gave it everything they could. PHOTOS: Jenny Zamperoni</p>\\n

ALL SMILES ANYWAY: The Myrtleford under 17 netball side may not have come away with the flag, but they gave it everything they could. PHOTOS: Jenny Zamperoni

It wasn't the result they were after, but no one can doubt their effort.
Nathan de Vries
September 21, 2026 • 02:00

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