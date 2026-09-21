So close, so far...

A fairytale end to the season was not to be for Myrtleford’s under 17 netball squad, unable to bring home the cup in their Ovens and Murray Football Netball League grand final on Sunday. Taking on Wodonga Raiders in the last match of the year, the Saints weren’t able to keep pace with the scoring volume of the Raiders, defeated 26-51. The Saints found it hard to get good entries into their shooters, with Raiders’ defensive pressure causing turnover after turnover and converting at the other end. When they did get a chance under the post, it would be a tough shot, bouncing off the rim – Myrtleford was feeling the pressure. However, the Saints worked into the game, and the shots started to fall, but Raiders were making the most of their chances. At the first break, the Saints trailed 4-10, but there was plenty of time left to chip away at the margin. Myrtleford shot the first two goals of the second term, building momentum within the group, but there appeared panicked and not as clean as they could, while the Raiders seemed dialled in. The lead started to blow out, with Myrtleford trailing 10-23 at the major break. With half the game left to go, Myrtleford needed to work hard to get back into the game, but Raiders weren’t making it easy. Their relentless pressure across the court and their defensive positioning made it tough for the Saints to move the ball, and Wodonga would swoop on the tiniest slip up, go back down the court, and score. With a 15-goal margin with a quarter to play, it would take a miracle for the Saints, but they didn’t drop their heads. The Saints played out the final 15 minutes with pride, and although they weren’t able to get the result, no one can deny their heart and the talent and hard work it took to make it all the way to the grand final. Coach Olivia La Spina said they never really had the chance to get the game on their terms. “Raiders were able to execute on their chances early, while we probably took a while to settle into the game,” she said. “The girls fought really hard though to adjust the game plan and at patches definitely swung the momentum. “I thought our defenders worked tirelessly all day against a really accurate and dominant attack end. “Obviously no matter how many times you reach grand final day, nerves are really normal, but I thought Raiders came out of the blocks a bit cleaner. “I think in big games the small wins need to go your way early for momentum and confidence to build and we probably didn't get the little wins early which make it hard on grand final days.” While they may not have gotten the result they were after, there’s still plenty of positives to take from the match, both from where the side has come and the potential down the road. “We're so proud of the girls,” La Spina said. “It's an incredible achievement to make a grand final, but for some of these girls it's three grand finals in a row, which is a testament to the quality of the netball and nature of these girls. “Sunday wasn't our day, but it doesn't take the shine off the wonderful season the girls had as a whole and the individual growth show within every player. “I thought Claire McDonald [GS] adjusted beautifully in the second half by playing a more holding front role which allowed us to have an option closer to the post. “Gemma Corcoran was best on, topping a beautiful finals campaign - Gem has been relentless in defence, always coming across the opposition's best play and managing to stand tall.” In other O&M netball grand final results, Wodonga Bulldogs (under 15s), Wangaratta Rovers (C grade), Lavington (B grade), and Wodonga Raiders (A grade) all secured netball premierships.